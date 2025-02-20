Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Primo Brands had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Primo Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Primo Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PRMB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 1,847,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

