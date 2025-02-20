Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TRN traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 495,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.40.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
