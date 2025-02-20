City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40, Zacks reports. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

