Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Releases Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.53. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $317.01 and a 52 week high of $602.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

