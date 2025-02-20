Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Releases Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.
Daily Journal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.53. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $317.01 and a 52 week high of $602.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Daily Journal Company Profile
