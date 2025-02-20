City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 77,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

