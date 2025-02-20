Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.25 and last traded at $73.25. Approximately 12,344,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 14,108,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,401,779 shares of company stock valued at $115,707,361.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.