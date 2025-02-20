Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $539.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.26 and a 200-day moving average of $499.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.