Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,814. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

MCD stock opened at $301.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

