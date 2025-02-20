Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

