SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

