Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

