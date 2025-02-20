Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01), Zacks reports.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,540,586.85. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,228 shares of company stock worth $6,440,118. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

