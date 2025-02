Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01), Zacks reports.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,540,586.85. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,228 shares of company stock worth $6,440,118. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

