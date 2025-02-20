Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $285.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded down $6.48 on Thursday, reaching $213.32. 413,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

