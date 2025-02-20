SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38), Zacks reports. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. 2,926,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,943. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $9,530,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,912. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,802,876. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.