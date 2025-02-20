Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $96.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 586,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -271.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $6,337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,193,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

