1,616 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

