CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. CoreCard updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.

CoreCard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCRD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 11,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.