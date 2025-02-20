CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. CoreCard updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.
CoreCard Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CCRD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 11,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.97.
CoreCard Company Profile
