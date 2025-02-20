Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.16. 24,316,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 25,259,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

