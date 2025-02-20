Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.580-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.58-1.78 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.79. 843,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

