Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 183.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 109,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

