Wealth Alliance Sells 769 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

