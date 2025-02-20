Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.800 EPS.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $31.76. 459,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.