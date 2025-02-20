Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Insmed updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

INSM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 822,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,885,606.40. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,578.36. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,135 shares of company stock valued at $38,409,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

