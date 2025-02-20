William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

NYSE KVYO traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.51 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,464.64. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

