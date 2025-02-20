Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,662,000 after buying an additional 241,297 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 395,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,144,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MA opened at $568.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $576.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.