5,000 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $149.30.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
