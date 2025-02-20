First Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $42,896,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $973.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

