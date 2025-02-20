ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,758,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

