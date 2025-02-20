TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $936.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

