Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 906,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

