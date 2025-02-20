Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,893 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
