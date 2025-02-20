Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,893 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.