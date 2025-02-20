iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

