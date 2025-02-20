RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UNGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,350. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.26 and a 52-week high of C$20.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.67.

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total transaction of C$75,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Suess sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$40,018.08. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

