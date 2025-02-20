Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 1,375.16%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

ZLDPF stock remained flat at $108.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLDPF. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

