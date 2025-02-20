Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after buying an additional 483,621 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $104,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,414.48. This trade represents a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $582.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

