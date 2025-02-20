AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 6.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.48. 164,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 782,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $985.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

