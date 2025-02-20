Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,687 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,687 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.