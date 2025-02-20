UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Toast has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,635.29. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $438,301,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $282,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

