Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Alight updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Alight Stock Up 4.0 %

Alight stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 4,709,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,552. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

