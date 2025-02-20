Sunpointe LLC Has $611,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.