Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,089,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
