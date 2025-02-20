Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 36.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were down 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,866,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
