Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 65.32%.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PSHG stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,111. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.39. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

