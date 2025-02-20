58,438 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,000. ONEOK accounts for about 6.0% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 138.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.