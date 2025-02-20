Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.650-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.520 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $271.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.33.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

