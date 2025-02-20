Promising Toy Stocks To Research – February 17th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell toys and games. Investors interested in toy stocks typically monitor the performance of companies in the toy industry, such as major toy manufacturers or retailers, to make informed investment decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,071.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $969.49 and a 200-day moving average of $923.85. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.86. 4,547,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

