CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $20.96. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

CIXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.69%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

