Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.00, but opened at $124.01. Lamar Advertising shares last traded at $126.28, with a volume of 341,270 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,423,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,122,000 after acquiring an additional 152,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

