Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Announces Earnings Results

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. Leonardo DRS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.080 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 3.1 %

DRS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 429,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,322. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $386,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,387.65. This trade represents a 46.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,619 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

