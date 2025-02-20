ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.84, but opened at $88.92. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $88.36, with a volume of 613,755 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

